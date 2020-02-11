‘Sugar price went up because of increase in sugarcane cost’

Inflation is currently at its peak in the country. The prime minister has repeatedly admitted the presence of mafias which he says his government would lay hold of.

Interestingly, the statement has remained the same despite Imran Khan coming into power from opposition. The question is who these mafias are and what is to be done with them.

Food inflation in urban areas has reached 20%. It is at 24% in rural areas.

The country is experiencing the highest level of inflation in its history. But the increase in prices of flour and sugar has affected a commoner the most.

Samaa TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik invited PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, one of the biggest sugar barons in the country, on his show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night.

He asked the PTI leader how money is minted through the sugar business.

Tareen said establishing a sugar mill always required a license and one had to have the right acquaintances to get the NoC for it.

Secondly, he said, one gets political power by setting up a sugar mill in their area. “Not only you create employment… it is the biggest economic activity in a rural area,” he said.

Tareen said his business expanded because he always purchased sugarcane on the government rate, weighed it accurately and provided loans and subsidized equipment to farmers.

The PTI leader owns six sugar mills which make up 18% of the total production. He said he had never had any loans written off.

Tareen said the price of sugar went up because of an increase in the sugarcane cost. “Sugarcane is being sold at Rs240-260, while the government support price is Rs190.”

Tareen said the support price was Rs180 last year. Reduction in the crop production and a decrease in quantity of sugar obtained from it led to the increase in this price, according to the PTI leader.

“Prices go up when there is a feeling in the market that the cost [of sugarcane] has been increased and it would yield less sugar,” he said.

Tareen said farmers would benefit the most from the situation, who would get an additional Rs55-60 billion this year.

The anchorperson asked how many sugar mills he established after the PTI came to power.

The PTI leader replied that his business expanded from 2007 to 2018, during which he wasn’t part of the government. He said he only purchased the Gulf Sugar Mills after his party took over the country.

Asked about his private plane, the PTI leader said he owns King Air BT-200 aircraft which is prop-driven. He said the plane used to transport MPAs and MNAs to Islamabad at the time of the government’s formation was rented from elsewhere.

“There is nothing bad in this,” he said. “If we want the MPAs and MNAs to join us and if we brought them in our plane, then no one should have an objection to it.”

He further said that balance sheets of his mills were public and he had everything on record.

The anchorperson inquired Tareen about statements of some of his party fellows in which they blamed him for the sugar crisis.

“This is Pakistan and anyone could blurt out anything and there’s no one to question them,” he said. “This is why I am here on your programme to set the record straight.”

Tareen said Planning Minister Asad Umar had tasked the Competition Commission of Pakistan with investigating any cartel in the sugar and flour industries.

He said the CCP chairperson informed the cabinet that they didn’t find any cartel in the sugar [industry].

Tareen claimed he was told by the CCP chairperson that when she said so there was an utter silence in the cabinet meeting.

He further said the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has decided to provide 100,000 tonnes of sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation at the rate of Rs70 per kg. The decision was made to help bring the sugar price down, he added.

On the insistence of the anchorperson, Tareen announced he would provide 20,000 tonnes of sugar to the USC at Rs67 per kg.