Students, teachers of Bolan University end protest after 37 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Students and teachers of the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences in Quetta ended their 37-day protest against the varsity on Friday.

They had been protesting outside the university campus with placards in their hands. The students also chanted slogans against the varsity’s administration.

The teachers demanded that the varsity’s college be reopened. They also wanted their GPD funds to be released (a programme that provides transitional housing and supportive services to homeless veterans) and a decrease in house requisition.

The students, on the other hand, wanted a reduction in their fees, provision of mess allowances and restoration of district quota system. They also demanded the varsity release their exam schedules on time.

When the protests gained momentum on Friday (February 7), MNA Agha Hassan Baloch assured the protesters that their demands will be fulfilled after which they ended.

