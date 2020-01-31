Students demand HEC stop commercialisation of education

Students across Sindh want the Higher Education Commission stop the commercialisation of education in the country.

The HEC deliberately fuels admissions in private institutes compared to public universities and colleges, because it wants to earn higher profits, said Asghar Dashti, a panelist in a session on challenges facing the youth at the Adab Festival 2020.

“If my university decides to increase my fee by Rs20,000, it should be first discussed with me and my fellow students,” journalist Fawad Hasan said.

Students also expressed their reservations over and suggested amendments to the Sindh Students Union Bill, 2019.

The Sindh cabinet had approved the bill after students from more than 38 cities took to streets in November 2019, demanding their rights and removal of a ban on student unions.

“Varsities only treat us as consumers,” Hasan said. He demanded universities, both public and private, add students’ say to decisions concerning them.

The atmosphere of universities and other educational institutions was also a concern for students. “We want our curricula changed,” said panelist Zaviya Hussemia, a student and member of the Progressive Students’ Federation.

“Present curricula taught in most universities have hints of extremism in them and when combined with ideological professors, they pollute the minds of the students,” she said.

The worst part was that students were not even allowed to raise their voice against it, according to Hussemia.

Almost 65% of Pakistan’s population is aged between 18 and 25 years, but less than 10% of it can afford education, according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme.

“The fees for room allotment in hostels of public universities in Sindh went up from Rs600 to Rs5,000 in the last one year,” said Sindhu Nawaz, head of the Sindh Youth Action Committee.

She said a majority of students couldn’t afford to get into private universities and if public universities too got expensive, it would make it impossible for them to get education, especially female students.

“Due to the increase in fees, the first thing parents do is compromise girls’ education because they prefer sending their sons to universities,” Nawaz said.

Students also want equal representation for women in the unions, permission for strikes and an end to religious and cultural extremism on campus. Representatives of these student-led parties are working on presenting these amendments to the Sindh cabinet.

Apart from these amendments, the panelists unanimously condemned the arrest of Pashtun Muhafiz Movement’s Manzoor Pashteen and 23 other individuals for protesting human rights abuses. They have been charged with sedition and hatching conspiracies.

“The state doesn’t want students to come out,” Hasan said. “They are against unions because it challenges status quo.”

They are scared that unions would diminish the culture of feudal politics in the country, he added.