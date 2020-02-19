Stay calm, there’s no disruption in fuel supply in Karachi

Oil refineries in Karachi have resumed their operations after a brief hiatus following the toxic gas leak in Keamari, officials of the oil marketing companies confirmed Wednesday. They said there has been no disruption in the supply of fuel from Karachi.

Long queues of vehicles were formed outside gas stations in Karachi as panicked people rushed to get their vehicles filled up.

But officials of the oil marketing companies denied rumours about a shortage of fuel — mainly petrol — in the city.

A Shell official confirmed to Samaa Digital that they had opened their terminal on Wednesday and there is no disruption in the supply chain.

Total also resumed its supply Wednesday while the Pakistan State Oil continued supply from its Zulfiqarabad terminal, according to sources within the oil industry.

The oil terminals were briefly closed following a toxic gas leak in Keamari earlier this week. It has killed 14 people and left over 500 sick, including doctors.

The oil marketing companies while suspending operations had clearly said it would not significantly impact the supply chain and availability.

However, panic among the masses resulted in higher demand and a number of gas stations ran out of stock Wednesday.

Officials of the Fuel Pumps Association say they expect the situation to ease up by Thursday.