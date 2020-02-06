South Lahore general secretary blasted for anti-Hindu posters

Anti-Hindu posters were hung on poles on Lahore’s Mall Road on Tuesday by South Lahore General Secretary Mian Akram Usman, who is also a PTI leader. He says the posters were supposed to be an expression of solidarity with Kashmir. Usman was bashed on social media after pictures of the posters were shared online.

The posters had pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Usman on them as well.

A picture of the poster went viral on social media minutes after it was put up, upsetting hundreds of Pakistanis. They called the posters “bigoted” and “hate-filled”.

“Sometimes in our jingoism we forget the fact that four million plus Hindus live in Pakistan too and similarly, 200 million plus Muslims live in India too,” tweeted Kapil Dev, a human rights activist from Sindh.

The general secretary told SAMAA Digital that the poster was a printing error. “The word Hindu was supposed to be printed as Modi,” Usman claimed. “As soon as I got to know about the error, I made sure the posters were immediately taken down,” he said.

Usman also took to Twitter to apologise for the mistake. “It’s mistakenly written by printer “Hindu” instead of “Modi” I apologise to all “Hindus” living on both sides of the border,” he tweeted.

The PTI leader emphasised that his party respects people from all religions in the country equally. “Our religion has not taught us hatred. Hindus and Muslims are brothers,” he added.

Palwasha Shahab, a human rights activist and member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan calls such posters “tantamount to hate speech”.

“Candidates who seek political office on grounds of hate are a threat to Pakistan,” she told SAMAA Digital. “They undermine the diversity and loyalty of sincere Pakistani citizens,” Shahab added.

Several incidents have taken place previously as well where politicians have used hate speech against Hindus. Last February, Punjab’s Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan, had said that Hindus only live in India. “What we have, you can’t have, you idol-worshippers,” he had said.

The video of the speech had gone viral on social media after which he was asked to step down from his post in March. On December 2, however, he was reappointed.

At least 1.6% of Pakistan’s population is Hindu, making it the second largest religion in the country. According to an estimate by the Pakistan Hindu Council, there are more than eight million Hindus living in Pakistan. Most live in Sindh.

Anyone who indulges in hate speech against any religion in the country is punishable under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, which punishes “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs”.