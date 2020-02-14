Soft drink sale banned at Islamabad schools for two months

The sale of fizzy and sugary drinks has been banned at educational institutions in Islamabad for two months.

An order dated February 13 was issued by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This extends to all educational institutions, public private or madrassas, in the territory of Islamabad.

“It has been brought to my notice that fizzy/soft and sugary drinks are being sold in the canteens/cafes of educational institutions without observing the hygienic requirements,” the notification reads. “These items are injurious to the health of children.”

The deputy commissioner had asked his 157,000 Twitter followers whether sodas and energy drinks should be banned at school canteens for children under 15. This move is in response to that poll, in which he says 90% of the 20,000 people who voted wanted the ban.

“Social media can be a good tool for policy evaluation,” he said.