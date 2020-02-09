Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Six-year-old attacked by a dog in Karachi’s Surjani

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Six-year-old attacked by a dog in Karachi’s Surjani

Photo: Online

A six-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Saturday.

Mubashira, the daughter of the local imam, was heading to her uncle’s house a lane away from her own in Surjani at 10am on Saturday.

She was attacked by a stray dog on the way and suffered severe trauma to her face. During the attack, she tried to scare the dog away by flinging mud at it but the animal wasn’t deterred.

It only fled when other children noticed the attack and began pelting stones at it.

Her father, Abdul Rehman, says her face has suffered a lot of damage. She was taken to Jinnah hospital where she was administered an anti-rabies vaccination.

The government has been operating an anti-rabies campaign in the city where it vaccinates and neuters stray dogs. Initially, it was running a culling campaign but that was stopped after Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s intervention. She and other animal rights activists called the campaign inhumane.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dog bite Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.