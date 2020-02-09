Six-year-old attacked by a dog in Karachi’s Surjani

A six-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Saturday.

Mubashira, the daughter of the local imam, was heading to her uncle’s house a lane away from her own in Surjani at 10am on Saturday.

She was attacked by a stray dog on the way and suffered severe trauma to her face. During the attack, she tried to scare the dog away by flinging mud at it but the animal wasn’t deterred.

It only fled when other children noticed the attack and began pelting stones at it.

Her father, Abdul Rehman, says her face has suffered a lot of damage. She was taken to Jinnah hospital where she was administered an anti-rabies vaccination.

The government has been operating an anti-rabies campaign in the city where it vaccinates and neuters stray dogs. Initially, it was running a culling campaign but that was stopped after Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s intervention. She and other animal rights activists called the campaign inhumane.