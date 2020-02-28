Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Six security guards, five students injured in Punjab university clash

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
They have been shifted to a nearby hospital

Six security guards and five students were injured in a clash between two student groups at the University of Punjab Friday afternoon.

The students of one group attacked another group with knives during the sports gala organised by the Sociology department. Three people were injured.

The security guards reached the area to bring the situation under control. But the students attacked them too.

The injured men have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The university students staged a protest at the university following the clash.

Lahore punjab university
 
