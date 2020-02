Six men robbed valuables worth Rs3.2 million from a house in Burewala on Monday.

They took 350 grammes of gold, other valuables and cash, according to the police.

During the robbery, the dacoits held the family members hostage. “They tied us with a rope and closed us in a room where they kept on beating and torturing us,” a family member said.

The suspects are on the run. The police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids for their arrest.