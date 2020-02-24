Six killed in Quetta LPG tanker explosion

Six people lost their live Sunday night after an LPG tanker exploded inside a warehouse in Quetta’s Western Bypass.

The rescue operation were stopped midway Sunday night due to the darkness and excessive gas.

When the incident took place at around 11pm, it was suspected that two of the six men inside were alive. The authorities, however, found that everyone had died by Monday morning.

The bodies have been sent to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove has asked the police to submit a report on the incident.