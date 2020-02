Sirdar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera resigned as the advocate-general of Punjab Wednesday afternoon.

He has sent a written resignation to Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Sukhera did not reveal the reason behind his resignation and just said it was ‘personal’.

In his resignation letter Sukhera thanked all the present and former judges and lawyers in Punjab. “Like every good thing comes to end, my tenure with the Punjab government has also ended,” his resignation said.