Samaa TV
Sindh IG wants JIT to investigate PPP’s Imtiaz Shaikh

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo

Sindh IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has urged the home department to form a Joint Investigation Team to investigate Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, whom he accuses of sheltering criminals.

In a letter to the department, IG Imam has attached Shikarpur SSP Dr Mohammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan’s leaked report that contains a number of accusations against Sheikh.

It alleges that Shaikh’s men killed the son of his political opponent Shah Nawaz Brohi.

Shaikh is also accused of using a “criminal wing” to create fear in society.

The police chief has asked the department to include members of law enforcement agencies in the JIT. He also recommended making a high court judge the team’s head.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial law department to submit a report on the matter.

