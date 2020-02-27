Sindh IG wants JIT to investigate PPP’s Imtiaz Shaikh

Sindh IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has urged the home department to form a Joint Investigation Team to investigate Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, whom he accuses of sheltering criminals.

In a letter to the department, IG Imam has attached Shikarpur SSP Dr Mohammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan’s leaked report that contains a number of accusations against Sheikh.

It alleges that Shaikh’s men killed the son of his political opponent Shah Nawaz Brohi.

Shaikh is also accused of using a “criminal wing” to create fear in society.

The police chief has asked the department to include members of law enforcement agencies in the JIT. He also recommended making a high court judge the team’s head.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial law department to submit a report on the matter.