Sindh IG orders immediate arrest of MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s killers

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo: File

Sindh Inspector General Kaleem Imam has ordered the provincial police department to immediately arrest the killers of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Shahnaz Ansari.

Ansari was killed Saturday evening in an attack on her in Sindh’s Naushero Feroze district. She was in the Darya Khan Marri area for her brother-in-law’s chehlum.

An argument reportedly broke out after which some relatives opened fire at the PPP lawmaker.

The Sindh inspector general directed police officers to provide security to the deceased’s family. He asked them to make sure that the investigation yields results.

IG Imam also directed the law enforcers to enhance snap-checking in this regard.

