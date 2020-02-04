Sindh govt rushes to clear KCR ahead of Beijing meeting

More people could be evicted over March as the Sindh government scrambles to clear the last five kilometers of the Karachi Circular Railway ahead of an April meeting in Beijing when it will ask China to pay for it under CPEC.

These people will be rehabilitated on railway land, where houses will be built where possible.

KCR has not been working for many years and people have built on its tracks. Out of 38km, 33km have been cleared and only five kilometers are left, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He held a meeting with Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed on Monday when several key decisions were made to get KCR operational.

Sheikh Rasheed and the CM formed a committee under the Karachi Commissioner with the DS Railways Karachi to remove people on the route. They have a month to get this done.

KCR, a circular railway that provided cheap, easy transport, to key neighbourhoods in Karachi has not been working properly for years. As Karachi’s traffic becomes worse, the government has been pushed by the courts to do something.

Pakistan Railways will hand over key assets—its Karachi Urban Transport Company and Right of Way—to the Sindh government so KCR can be revived. It will need money from the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee scheduled to be held in Beijing in April 2020, said an official handout.

Murad Ali Shah said that he met CPEC Authority chairman Lt Gen Asim Bajwa in Islamabad and he had had assured that KCR would be implemented.

The federal government owns 60% of KUTC and Sindh governed the rest. Once it is handed over Sindh will appoint a consultant to carry forward KCR matters. Shaikh Rasheed told the chief minister that he was handing KUTC over. A committee under Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and Federal Secretary Railways will work this out within a month. KUTC would have to file an application with the SECP for a change in administration.

A timeline

December 3, 2016: Murad Ali Shad asks the prime minister to have KCR included in the CPEC frame work, issue a sovereign guarantee for its revitalization, hand over the Karachi Urban Transport Company to the Sindh government and the RoW. Prime minister Nawaz Sharif approves the requests and forms a committee but the matter is delayed.

December 29, 2016: The revival of KCR was agreed upon in sixth JCC meeting in Beijing.

October 6, 2017: The Islamabad-based decision-making body on large projects, ECNEC, approves KCR at a cost of Rs207.6 billion ($1.97 billion) through a Chinese loan.

November 8, 2017: The Transport & Mass Transit department issues administrative approval.

November 21, 2017: 7th JCC meeting, KCR is technically qualified and matured for implementation

December 20, 2018: 8th JCC meeting, the importance of KCR was recognized

November 6, 2019: 9th JCC meeting in Islamabad the Chinese team tells Pakistan government to submit a request for financing.

Remaining work

The railways has to complete a Topographical survey and Geotechnical investigation for a section of the ML-1 that overlaps with the KCR route from City Station to Drigh Road. The design of that section can be done after that, said the chief minister.

A framework agreement is still lying with the Ministry of Planning & Development. That paperwork has to go to the federal cabinet and onward to the National Development & Reform Commission in Beijing. The Concessional Financing request is pending with the Economic Affairs Division of the federal government which has to forward the request through the Embassy of China, in Islamabad to the Ministry of Commerce, Beijing. The Sovereign Guarantee is pending with the Finance Division.

Sheikh Rasheed assured Murad Ali Shah that his ministry would extend maximum cooperation to start KCR.

Murad Ali Shah said that all arrangements, including clearance of the Right of Way, documentation and paperwork must happen by the end of March so that KCR’s funding can be negotiated in the upcoming JCC meeting scheduled to be held in Beijing April 2020.

KCR route and highlights

KCR is 43.13km long with 14.95km at grade or on the ground and 28.18km elevated.

It connects the airport as well. It would have an 8.3km priority section, from Wazir Mansion to Manghopir.

There will be 24 stations: 14 elevated and 10 on the ground.

KCR will have a separate yard.

The route starts from Wazir Mansion and goes to Lyari, Baldia, Shah Abdul Latif, SITE, Manghopir, HBL, Orangabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Yaseenabad, Gilani, Nipa, Alladin Park, Johar, Drigh Road, Karsaz, Shaheed-e-Millat, Chanesar, Naval at Korangi Road, Karachi Cantt, DOCs, Karachi City, Mereweather Tower and Wazir Mansion.

From Drigh Road an extension would be constructed for Jinnah terminal via Drigh Colony, Star Gate and Jinnah Terminal.

The meeting was attended by: Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani, Transport Secretary Abbas Detho. The minister was assisted by Railways Secretary and Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, CEO and Sr. GM Railways Dost Ali Leghari, Railways DS Nisar Memon, Railways Planning DG Syed Mazhar Ali, Railways Additional General Manager Furrukh Taimoor.