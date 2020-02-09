Sindh governor’s power to appoint ombudsperson given to CM

The Sindh governor no longer has the power to appoint the provincial ombudsperson.

The power to appoint the ombudsperson, an official who represents the interests of the public by investigating and addressing complaints of misadministration or violations of rights, has been wrested from Governor Imran Ismail and given to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani issued a notification on Sunday approving an amendment bill for this change.

The bill was sent to the governor for approval 10 days ago but he did not reply, read the notification.

After 10 days, if the governor does not submit a reply, a bill is considered approved, it read.