Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh governor’s power to appoint ombudsperson given to CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Sindh governor’s power to appoint ombudsperson given to CM

The Sindh governor no longer has the power to appoint the provincial ombudsperson.

The power to appoint the ombudsperson, an official who represents the interests of the public by investigating and addressing complaints of misadministration or violations of rights, has been wrested from Governor Imran Ismail and given to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani issued a notification on Sunday approving an amendment bill for this change.

The bill was sent to the governor for approval 10 days ago but he did not reply, read the notification.

After 10 days, if the governor does not submit a reply, a bill is considered approved, it read.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ombudsperson Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.