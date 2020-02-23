Sunday, February 23, 2020  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Sialkot woman crashes husband’s second wedding with police in tow

Posted: Feb 23, 2020
A woman crashed her husband’s secret second wedding in Sialkot with the police in tow on Saturday.

Fauzia said her husband abandoned her after she gave birth to a daughter. He then tried to secretly contract a second marriage without asking her permission.

She turned up at the nikkah with the police but the groom fled.

She told the bride’s family what her husband had done to her after which they said they didn’t want to get their daughter married to such a man.

The groom’s family then tried to beat up Fauzia.

