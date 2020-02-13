Sialkot pir traps himself inside pit to increase, impress devotees

A fake pir (faith healer) in Sialkot, to raise respect among his devotees, said he would trap himself inside a deep underground pit for 41 days in a ritual, but he was arrested after three days of being inside the pit.

Sagheer alias Mithay Shah, a fake faith healer in Sialkot, shut himself in a six-foot deep pit in Wanchal village and told his devotees he would stay there for 41 days. His devotees bid him farewell with drums and tearful eyes. He told them not to cry.

But the police caught and arrested Sagheer three days into his ritual.

Video footage shows the police removing the sand and wooden planks over the pit to arrest Sagheer, who had it all figured out in his makeshift underground room.

He had made arrangements for water, electricity, food and a bed.

The police have registered a case against the pir. SHO Tariq Mehmood says the police received information that a man in the village had shut himself in a grave-like pit and there was a possibility that he could die because the pit had been covered with mud.

He said several people had gathered around the pit when they reached. The law enforcers pulled the fake faith healer out of the pit.

“When we asked him about it, he said doing acts like these help raise respect and pride for himself among his devotees and then more people follow him,” the SHO said, adding that the police registered a case and sent him to jail.

“The police forced him [Sagheer] out [of the pit] while he was on a praying ritual. He was just reading the Quran. It was not like he was committing a sin,” one of Sagheer’s devotees told SAMAA TV.

He said the police had wronged Sagheer.

Pakistan does not have any laws for black magic. Sagheer was taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.