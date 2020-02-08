Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot nurse’s family wants murder case registered against hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sialkot nurse’s family wants murder case registered against hospital

The family of an 18-year-old nurse who was found dead a day ago at a private hospital staged on Saturday a protest, demanding a case be registered against the hospital for the murder of their daughter in Sialkot’s Pasrur.

The police had registered a murder case against “unidentified suspects”, but the family protested and said the case should be against the hospital.

The hospital says the nurse was living on the third floor of the hospital building with other nurses. They said she went to her hostel on the roof after her shift ended and fell from there.

“The police is not giving any justice. It was their responsibility to take the entire hospital staff into custody for questioning yesterday when this incident happened,” said a family member.

The nurse’s father had said she had been working at Al Noor Hospital in Pasrur for the last four months. She would often stay back at the hospital when it got late.

He said she stayed back Thursday night. “When I reached the hospital with breakfast for her the next day, I was told that her body was lying in the lift area,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
nurse, Sialkot, Pasrur, Al Noor Hospital, police, investigation, dead, hospital, Punjab
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.