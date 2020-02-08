Sialkot nurse’s family wants murder case registered against hospital

The family of an 18-year-old nurse who was found dead a day ago at a private hospital staged on Saturday a protest, demanding a case be registered against the hospital for the murder of their daughter in Sialkot’s Pasrur.

The police had registered a murder case against “unidentified suspects”, but the family protested and said the case should be against the hospital.

The hospital says the nurse was living on the third floor of the hospital building with other nurses. They said she went to her hostel on the roof after her shift ended and fell from there.

“The police is not giving any justice. It was their responsibility to take the entire hospital staff into custody for questioning yesterday when this incident happened,” said a family member.

The nurse’s father had said she had been working at Al Noor Hospital in Pasrur for the last four months. She would often stay back at the hospital when it got late.

He said she stayed back Thursday night. “When I reached the hospital with breakfast for her the next day, I was told that her body was lying in the lift area,” he said.