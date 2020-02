A man set fire to his house and car in Sialkot’s Sambrial on Monday.

He was identified as Ali. Eyewitnesses reported that he also opened aerial fire.

Rescue volunteers reached the scene and put out the fire. They said there was no loss of life or injury because of the shooting or fire.

The man’s house and car, however, were destroyed in the blaze.

Ali’s family said his mental health was not stable. Rescue volunteers shifted him to a hospital.