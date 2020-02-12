Sialkot man horrified after runaway bride flees with his money

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, a Sialkot man arrived in Sargodha on Tuesday for his wedding only to find his bride and her family missing.

Zeeshan Ali and his relatives found that the bride’s house in Chatta Town was empty and there were padlocks on the gate.

They stayed there in shock for a while before trying to call the bride and her family but their phones were switched off.

The party then went to the Satellite Town Model police station, where the groom registered a case against the bride and her family for fraud.

Ali said they had given them Rs250,000 and clothes ahead of the wedding. They also took money from my mother, he said.

The police have started looking for the suspects.