Sialkot development projects to be named after top taxpayers

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
“All development projects in Sialkot will now be named after top taxpayers instead of politicians,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said in a media conference on Sunday.

A list of the top 10 taxpayers will be prepared and all the development projects will be named after them. “They will also inaugurate development projects at local levels,” Dar said.

The decision was taken as a part of the new tax campaign that has been launched by the government. The campaign aims to promote tax culture across the country starting in Sialkot.

“I request you to remove my name from all the projects that have recently begun,” Dar said.

The campaign will be run along with the Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA. The institutions will identify taxpayers at village and street levels.

According to Dar, the city will also get a body called the Sialkot Development Authority which will convert Sialkot into a planned city. “All the paperwork of the authority has been prepared and it will soon be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said.

“A total of Rs12 billion in tax is generated from this city and we just can’t ignore it,” Dar said. He added that the government is all set to work for the prosperity of Sialkot.

