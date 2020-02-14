Shehbaz condemns govt plans to try Fazl for treason

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Friday the government’s plans to file a treason case against Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The development comes hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed to a group of journalists that the government was going to file a case against Fazl under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief had admitted to having an agenda behind unseating the government, the premier said, which was tantamount to conspiring against the state.

In his statement to the media, Shehbaz said the prime minister should look at himself in the mirror before issuing statements.

“The drawback of accidental leaders is that they are oblivious to the history,” the PML-N leader said. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the son of that great figure who made the Constitution of Pakistan.”

The statement by PM Khan during the visit of the Turkish president is “condemnable” and “regretful”, Shehbaz added.