Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent to jail again till March 9

An accountability court sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to jail again till March 9 in the LNG case.

During a hearing on Friday, the court also decided to declare absconding suspect former PSO MD Shahid Muzaffarul Islam a proclaimed offender and separate his trial.

The court also ordered that a copy of the reference be provided to all the suspects, including Abbasi.

Abbasi, OGRA Chairperson Uzma Adil and other suspects appeared before the court on Friday.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to indict the suspects and said they don’t know where Islam is. We have presented his travel history in court, said the prosecutor, adding that warrants have also been sent to his house. If the court pleases, it can declare the absconding suspect a proclaimed offender or separate the trial, the prosecutor said.

Abbasi’s lawyer raised objections to this and asked how a trial could be separated when the investigation hadn’t been completed.

Judge Azam Khan, however, separated the trial and remarked that the trial cannot be postponed due to one suspect.