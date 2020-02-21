Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent to jail again till March 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent to jail again till March 9

Photo: File

An accountability court sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to jail again till March 9 in the LNG case.

During a hearing on Friday, the court also decided to declare absconding suspect former PSO MD Shahid Muzaffarul Islam a proclaimed offender and separate his trial.

The court also ordered that a copy of the reference be provided to all the suspects, including Abbasi.

Abbasi, OGRA Chairperson Uzma Adil and other suspects appeared before the court on Friday.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to indict the suspects and said they don’t know where Islam is. We have presented his travel history in court, said the prosecutor, adding that warrants have also been sent to his house. If the court pleases, it can declare the absconding suspect a proclaimed offender or separate the trial, the prosecutor said.

Abbasi’s lawyer raised objections to this and asked how a trial could be separated when the investigation hadn’t been completed.

Judge Azam Khan, however, separated the trial and remarked that the trial cannot be postponed due to one suspect.

FaceBook WhatsApp
LNG case shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.