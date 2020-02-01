Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi files bail petition in Islamabad High Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court.

He is currently in NAB custody in the LNG contract case.

He has asked the court to grant him bail till a verdict is announced in the case. The former premier applied for bail on the orders of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N founder and three-time former prime minister.

Abbasi was arrested on July 18, 2019 after he missed a NAB appearance. He was accused of not cooperating with the investigation.

He has been in NAB custody ever since.

