Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Shabbar Zaidi steps down as FBR chairperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: Online

Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi resigned from his post on Tuesday morning.

He said that he has been advised by his doctors to not take stress and rest. Zaidi has confirmed to SAMAA TV that he does not plan on rejoining once he feels better.

Zaidi had taken two weeks off in January because of his health and then took another leave from January 31 onwards.

Nausheen Javaid Amjad was serving as the acting chairperson of the FBR in Zaidi’s absence.

The government is thinking about options for his replacement and has held meetings with different people.

