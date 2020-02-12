Sewerage water on streets creating problems for people in Lyari

Sewerage water has accumulated in a neighbourhood in Karachi’s Lyari and is creating difficulties for residents.

The streets in Baghdadi are flooded with sewerage water. The water has also collected outside the Government Polytechnic Institute Boys. It has become difficult for the students to come and go from the school.

Parents say their children are also falling sick because of the dirty water. It has been many days but no one is solving the problem, they complained.

They urge authorities to fix the local sewerage system as soon as possible.