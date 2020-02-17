Seven-year-old kidnapped, shot dead in Hangu

A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped and shot dead in Hangu on Sunday. The police believe she may also have been raped.

Officials say they’ve sent DNA samples to a laboratory to confirm whether the girl was raped. Once the lab reports are received we’ll have a better understanding of the case, Hangu DPO Shahid Ahmed said.

The post-mortem report revealed that she was shot from behind. She was also strangled.

The KP IG formed a nine-member committee to investigate the case. The police say they are going to obtain DNA samples from the suspects and send them for testing.

The girl went missing on Saturday at 7pm and was found the following day in the fields in Sarokhel.

A murder case has been lodged. The family staged a protest with the victim’s body, demanding justice.