Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Seven-year-old kidnapped, shot dead in Hangu

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Seven-year-old kidnapped, shot dead in Hangu

A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped and shot dead in Hangu on Sunday. The police believe she may also have been raped.

Officials say they’ve sent DNA samples to a laboratory to confirm whether the girl was raped. Once the lab reports are received we’ll have a better understanding of the case, Hangu DPO Shahid Ahmed said.

The post-mortem report revealed that she was shot from behind. She was also strangled.

The KP IG formed a nine-member committee to investigate the case. The police say they are going to obtain DNA samples from the suspects and send them for testing.

The girl went missing on Saturday at 7pm and was found the following day in the fields in Sarokhel.

A murder case has been lodged. The family staged a protest with the victim’s body, demanding justice.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hangu Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh's Mehrabpur: police
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh’s Mehrabpur: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.