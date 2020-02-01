Seven Customs officers transferred for smuggling wheat at Torkham Border

Seven Customs officers between grades 20 and 22 were transferred on Friday after a report by the Customs DG revealed that they were involved in smuggling wheat through the Torkham Border.

According to the report, the officers also were involved in evading taxes and duties on imports. “Items worth millions were being imported on fake documents,” it stated.

There was only one case that did not have traces of bribes or corruption, the report said.

The names of other officers were also revealed in the report after which the Customs DG has asked the Federal Investigation Agency for a detailed investigation into the matter.