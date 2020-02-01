Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Seven Customs officers transferred for smuggling wheat at Torkham Border

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Seven Customs officers transferred for smuggling wheat at Torkham Border

File Photo

Seven Customs officers between grades 20 and 22 were transferred on Friday after a report by the Customs DG revealed that they were involved in smuggling wheat through the Torkham Border.

According to the report, the officers also were involved in evading taxes and duties on imports. “Items worth millions were being imported on fake documents,” it stated.

There was only one case that did not have traces of bribes or corruption, the report said.

The names of other officers were also revealed in the report after which the Customs DG has asked the Federal Investigation Agency for a detailed investigation into the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
customs fia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.