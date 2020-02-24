Senate committee approves making Zainab Alert Bill countrywide law

The Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights has approved changes in the Zainab Alert Bill.

After the law is passed, it will be applicable across Pakistan. The previous version of the bill made it only applicable to Islamabad.

According to the bill, police officers who refuse to file FIRs will be prosecuted. Special judges will hear cases of child abuse.

On January 10, the National Assembly passed the Zainab Alert Bill for the recovery of missing children. The bill was unanimously passed.

It will introduce a response and recovery mechanism for missing children. It was first presented on October 8, 2019.

An agency will be set up under this bill that will closely work with the 1099 helpline and other helplines in several districts. When a complaint is made via these helplines, it should be immediately transferred to the agency so an investigation can immediately begin.

Zainab Alert has been named after seven-year-old Zainab Ansari who was raped and murdered in Kasur. Her case sparked national outrage and a conversation about child abuse.

The agency will operate out of Islamabad and engage the PTA, social media and other institutions to create a helpline and SMS service to spread information about missing children.

Special teams, called MCRRTs, will be set up and headed by a senior police officer. These teams will work with the local police in the cases of missing children.

The bill has proposed the death sentence, life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 14 years for people who abduct children.