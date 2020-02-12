SECP wants laws changed to prevent money laundering

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has proposed new amendments to its regulations to prevent money laundering.

In its press statement issued on Tuesday, the SECP announced that the move is intended to prevent misuse of corporate entities for money laundering and will identify the control structure and ownership of the companies.

They have been made on the recommendations issued by the Financial Action Task Force.

SECP says the new amendments will ‘strictly prohibit’ the transfer and issuance of any equity and debt securities of bearer nature —one that can be exchanged without the need to keep records of the transactions. It also said that the period of retention record of dissolved companies will be increased.

The proposed amendments, read the press statement, are designed to address the deficiencies pointed out by the country’s mutual evaluation report published by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering in October 2019.

The laws that the amendments are proposed in are: Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017, Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, Foreign Companies Regulations, 2018, and Limited Liability Partnership Regulations, 2018.

The proposed amendments are available on SECP’s official website aml.dept@secp.gov.pk.