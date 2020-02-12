Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

SECP wants laws changed to prevent money laundering

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SECP wants laws changed to prevent money laundering

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has proposed new amendments to its regulations to prevent money laundering.

In its press statement issued on Tuesday, the SECP announced that the move is intended to prevent misuse of corporate entities for money laundering and will identify the control structure and ownership of the companies.

They have been made on the recommendations issued by the Financial Action Task Force.

SECP says the new amendments will ‘strictly prohibit’ the transfer and issuance of any equity and debt securities of bearer nature —one that can be exchanged without the need to keep records of the transactions. It also said that the period of retention record of dissolved companies will be increased.

The proposed amendments, read the press statement, are designed to address the deficiencies pointed out by the country’s mutual evaluation report published by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering in October 2019.

The laws that the amendments are proposed in are: Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017, Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, Foreign Companies Regulations, 2018, and Limited Liability Partnership Regulations, 2018.

The proposed amendments are available on SECP’s official website aml.dept@secp.gov.pk.

FaceBook WhatsApp
secp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.