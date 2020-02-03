Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

SC wants Punjab to shut down 56 government companies

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SC wants Punjab to shut down 56 government companies

Photo: AFP

The Punjab government has decided to shut down “unnecessary” companies opened during previous tenures.

Punjab Advocate-General Sirdar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera informed the Supreme Court about this decision during a hearing on Monday. But Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked why they weren’t shutting down all 56 companies. He said the Punjab government is starting to operate like the East India Company.

Will the government implement its own laws through these companies, he asked.

Justice Ahmed was hearing a case filed by NAB on irregularities in these 56 companies. He said there was once a company named the East India Company. And what did it end up doing, he asked in court. Is the Punjab government starting the same thing, he asked.

He said the Punjab government has been granted enough time to shut down the companies. “Now solve the problem.”

The companies aren’t able to deliver, he said, adding that the government must do its own work.

Some people hadn’t returned their salaries and bonuses despite the court order. The NAB prosecutor-general told the court that a reference would be filed against those people.

The advocate-general said the Punjab chief minister has set up a steering committee. The public is benefitting from 37 of these companies, he said, adding that there are some legal questions which the steering committee will cooperate with the court on.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the Punjab government must first look over the NAB report and submit a reply.

The hearing was adjourned for a month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.