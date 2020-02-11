SBCA starts operation against ‘illegal’ buildings in Karachi

The Sindh Building and Control Authority started on Tuesday an operation against illegal buildings in Karachi following the order of the Supreme Court.

The authority has specifically taken strict action against wedding halls in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and North Nazimabad among other areas and has pledged to take down all ‘illegal’ buildings in the city.

“The field officers have been instructed to prepare a list of all the buildings that need to be demolished,” said SBCA Senior Director Adil Umar.

Initially, a record of 600 buildings has come forward of which most of them are located in North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Liaquatabad.

“In the first phase of the operation, 24 of these buildings have come under the radar of the building authority,” Umar added.

In a hearing last week, the court had taken notice of ‘illegal’ construction in the city and had ordered the dismissal of the former SBCA director-general Zafar Ahsan.