SBCA starts demolishing illegal buildings in Karachi’s Jamshed Town

The Sindh Building Control Authority has kicked off its operation against illegal constructions in Karachi’s Jamshed Town.
An SBCA demolition team razed an illegal structure on Plot No. 448 on Wednesday. The authority has prepared a list of all illegal buildings in the area.
Officials say these buildings had been constructed without an approval from the SBCA.
Below are the plots on which constructions have been marked illegal:
“All these plots are commercial, but residential units are being constructed there in violation of SBCA rules,” an SBCA official told Samaa Digital.
Asked who allowed construction of these buildings, he said some lower grade officials, including building inspectors and others, patronized such illegal constructions.
Action will also be taken against each and every SBCA official found involved in these illegal constructions, the official added.