SBCA starts demolishing illegal buildings in Karachi’s Jamshed Town

Posted: Feb 20, 2020
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Sindh Building Control Authority has kicked off its operation against illegal constructions in Karachi’s Jamshed Town.

An SBCA demolition team razed an illegal structure on Plot No. 448 on Wednesday. The authority has prepared a list of all illegal buildings in the area.

Officials say these buildings had been constructed without an approval from the SBCA.

Below are the plots on which constructions have been marked illegal:

  • Plots no. 820, 759, 242, 829, 830, 675, 448 and 450 in Jamshed Quarters
  • Plots no. 672/5, 250 and 467 in GRE Colony
  • Plot no. 595 in Gurjat Colony, Plot no. 714 in Fatima Jinnah Cooperative Housing Society, Plot no. 323 in GRW Colony, Plot no. 493 in Shikar Pur Colony, Plot no. 77 in Hyderabad Colony and Plot no. 36 in Soldier Bazar

“All these plots are commercial, but residential units are being constructed there in violation of SBCA rules,” an SBCA official told Samaa Digital.

Asked who allowed construction of these buildings, he said some lower grade officials, including building inspectors and others, patronized such illegal constructions.

Action will also be taken against each and every SBCA official found involved in these illegal constructions, the official added.

Karachi SBCA
 
