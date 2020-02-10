Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
SBCA seeks Rangers’ assistance in evicting Karachi’s Moon Garden residents

Moon Garden apartment complex in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Photo: Samaa Digital FILE

The Sindh Building Control Authority would seek assistance from Rangers and police to evict residents of Moon Garden apartment complex in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

However, the authority has decided not to get the building vacated immediately after the expiry of a seven-day deadline on Monday.

SBCA Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town-I Deputy Director Nadeem Arbab had served an Ejectment Notice to the residents on February 4. It said the action was being taken on the Supreme Court’s orders.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Arbab said the authority was not going to take any immediate action in this regard. He said they were completing paper work and reviewing each and every document of the project.

The official said the SBCA would seek assistance from Rangers and police in the operation to get the building vacated.

“SBCA Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town-I Director Sarfaraz Ahmed will write a letter to the Rangers DG and Inspector General of Police for their assistance,” he said.

“Any action regarding the Moon Garden project will take at least a month,” Arbab added.

