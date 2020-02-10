Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

SBCA prepares to demolish illegal buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SBCA prepares to demolish illegal buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town

Photo: FILE

The Sindh Building Control Authority has been gearing up to raze illegal buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town. It has the highest number of such structures compared to other towns of the city.

SBCA Additional Director General Ashkaar Dawar presided over a meeting on Monday that reviewed a detailed list of illegal constructions in Karachi.

Officials at the meeting found Liaquatabad Town on top in terms of illegal structures. The town consists of Liaquatabad and Nazimabad areas.

They observed massive violations in the town where commercial buildings were being constructed at small residential plots measuring 60-, 80- and 120-square yards.

Dawar told the participants that they were to take part in demolition of illegal buildings in their respective towns without taking any pressure into account.

He warned of strict action against officials involved in construction of such buildings or slowdown of the pace of operation against them.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah would monitor the demolition process on a daily basis, Dawar added.

During the meeting, the SBCA Liaquatabad Town director presented the first list of illegally constructed buildings in the town.

As per the list, illegal constructions were witnessed on Plot 2/2 Block 4-A, Plot 4/1 Block 4-B, Plot 23/7 Block 3-D, Plot 10/2 Block 2-K, Plot 1/4 Block 2-E and Plot 6/6 Block 2-F. All these plots are located in the Nazimabad area.

The SBCA would also be conducting an operation against illegal marriage halls in North Nazimabad Town and Federal B Area, according to officials.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi SBCA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Liaquatabad Town, SBCA, illegal buildings, illegal constructions, raze, demolish
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.