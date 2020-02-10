SBCA prepares to demolish illegal buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town

The Sindh Building Control Authority has been gearing up to raze illegal buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town. It has the highest number of such structures compared to other towns of the city.

SBCA Additional Director General Ashkaar Dawar presided over a meeting on Monday that reviewed a detailed list of illegal constructions in Karachi.

Officials at the meeting found Liaquatabad Town on top in terms of illegal structures. The town consists of Liaquatabad and Nazimabad areas.

They observed massive violations in the town where commercial buildings were being constructed at small residential plots measuring 60-, 80- and 120-square yards.

Dawar told the participants that they were to take part in demolition of illegal buildings in their respective towns without taking any pressure into account.

He warned of strict action against officials involved in construction of such buildings or slowdown of the pace of operation against them.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah would monitor the demolition process on a daily basis, Dawar added.

During the meeting, the SBCA Liaquatabad Town director presented the first list of illegally constructed buildings in the town.

As per the list, illegal constructions were witnessed on Plot 2/2 Block 4-A, Plot 4/1 Block 4-B, Plot 23/7 Block 3-D, Plot 10/2 Block 2-K, Plot 1/4 Block 2-E and Plot 6/6 Block 2-F. All these plots are located in the Nazimabad area.

The SBCA would also be conducting an operation against illegal marriage halls in North Nazimabad Town and Federal B Area, according to officials.