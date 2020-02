The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of Sindh Building Control Authority Director-General Zafar Ahsan because of the encroachments in Karachi.

The court said that there are encroachments on the road where Sharae Faisal meets Sharae Quaideen.

The chief secretary has been given the additional charge of the post. The top court said that all corrupt officers of the SBCA should be dismissed.

The court has ordered the Sindh CM to ensure that encroachments are demolished in Karachi.