Monday, February 24, 2020
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Rs30 million stolen during home invasion in Lahore’s DHA

Posted: Feb 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rs30 million stolen during home invasion in Lahore’s DHA

Photo: File

Approximately Rs30 million in cash and jewellery was stolen on Sunday from a house in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority Phase V. The police believe the guards at the house were involved.

The thieves also stole a car while fleeing.

The police believe the security guards posted at the house were involved in the robbery.

Three robbers entered the house and tied up the guards. They stole their weapons and then held the family inside hostage.

The family says they stole jewellery worth Rs25 million, and cash. A case has been lodged and the police are investigating. They have taken the guards into custody for questioning.

When the thieves were leaving, they took the owner’s car and two guards with them.

