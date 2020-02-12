Revive Karachi Circular Railway in three months, court tells govt

The Supreme Court has given the Sindh government another deadline to revive the Karachi Circular Railway.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, has given a one-month deadline to complete the operation to clear encroachments from the KCR track and three months to relaunch the project.

Keeping to a timeline is a big challenge for the Railways department, said Justice Ahmed. “If it is not possible to meet this deadline, then shut down the department.”

The court expressed its anger at the Railways for giving the project to the Sindh government and making it a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The Railways is a federal institution,” said the top judge. “Why was the project made a part of the CPEC?”

The case will next be heard at the Karachi registry on February 21. The Sindh chief secretary and Railways chairperson have been summoned.

Speaking to the media, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that they just have to clear five kilometres of the encroached KCR track. A month should be more than enough, he added.

Railways debt case

The Railways also presented its business plan in the court during the hearing of a debt case against it. The court acknowledged the department’s efforts and the chief justice, however, remarked that the plan doesn’t mention when or how it will be implemented.

All problems will be solved if Railways sells five of its properties, the court said. The case has been adjourned for two months.

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar appeared in the court too. He told the court the government is in the process of getting the updated PC-1 of the ML1 project.