Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Revive Karachi Circular Railway in three months, court tells govt

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Revive Karachi Circular Railway in three months, court tells govt

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court has given the Sindh government another deadline to revive the Karachi Circular Railway.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, has given a one-month deadline to complete the operation to clear encroachments from the KCR track and three months to relaunch the project.  

Keeping to a timeline is a big challenge for the Railways department, said Justice Ahmed. “If it is not possible to meet this deadline, then shut down the department.”  

The court expressed its anger at the Railways for giving the project to the Sindh government and making it a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The Railways is a federal institution,” said the top judge. “Why was the project made a part of the CPEC?”

The case will next be heard at the Karachi registry on February 21. The Sindh chief secretary and Railways chairperson have been summoned.

Speaking to the media, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that they just have to clear five kilometres of the encroached KCR track. A month should be more than enough, he added.

Railways debt case

The Railways also presented its business plan in the court during the hearing of a debt case against it. The court acknowledged the department’s efforts and the chief justice, however, remarked that the plan doesn’t mention when or how it will be implemented.

All problems will be solved if Railways sells five of its properties, the court said. The case has been adjourned for two months.

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar appeared in the court too. He told the court the government is in the process of getting the updated PC-1 of the ML1 project.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Circular Railway Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
KCR, Karachi Circular Railway, train, ML1 project, Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Umar
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.