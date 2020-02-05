Restrictions on Kashmir expose fiction of India’s democracy: PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express the support of Pakistan to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in breach of all international laws and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Rallies, functions and walks will be held in different parts of the country as well as by Pakistanis and Kashmiris living around the globe to highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

PM’s message

In a message to the nation on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the unprecedented length of the restrictions imposed on Kashmiris for the last six months has fully exposed the ‘fiction’ of India’s democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms.

“The Kashmiris, the Muslim Ummah, Pakistan and the international community have rejected India’s travesty of law and justice,” the message reads.

Speaking about India’s deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops in Kashmir, PM Khan said history has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of fundamental rights at this scale.

“Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism. The international community, major human rights organisations and the international media have been unanimous in their condemnation of India’s unacceptable actions,” he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

All those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed, he said.

“We express our unshakable solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and assure that Pakistan will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realised their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the message concluded.

Do more, FM tells international community

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, too, reaffirmed unflinching support to Kashmiris. He called for the international community to do more to support the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this time of “trial and tribulation”.

He said each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience.

The foreign minister said the international community must act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris and urge India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the reports of the grave human rights violations there.

His message read that a memorandum would be presented to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan at 10.30am today to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will be the chief guest.