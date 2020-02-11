Residents worried as vegetable prices sky-rocket in Faisalabad

The exorbitant prices of vegetables in Faisalabad have the residents worried.

Bitter gourd now costs Rs400 per kilogramme, price of one-kilo lady finger has increased to Rs300, ginger costs Rs500 per kg and the price of a 1kg capsicum has increased by Rs150.

According to the residents, the sellers keep increasing and decreasing the prices themselves. “They do not have a set price list and everything is just so expensive,” a buyer said.

Sellers, on the other hand, have blamed the price hike on vegetables coming from Sindh. “The vegetables that we get from Sindh are very expensive because of the distance,” a seller said. “The rest of the vegetables are sold at the same price,” he added.

The people of Faisalabad have demanded that the prices should be decreased and the government intervenes to facilitate the public.