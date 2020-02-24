Residents suffer due to clean water shortage in Multan

People in Multan have been suffering due to a shortage of clean water in the city.

More than three years ago, water tanks were installed in more than 25 locations across the city. The tanks cost millions of rupees and were installed to provide clean water to people.

“These tanks have completely dried up,” a resident said. “The water that we are using now is filthy and contains a lot of trash,” he said.

People have also complained that not only can the water not be consumed, it can’t be used for any other purposes either. “If we use the water, we are risking our children’s lives,” the resident added.

The Water and Sewerage Authority of Multan, on the other hand, has assured that clean water will soon be provided in the city.

“We have recently gotten the approval for a new project,” WASA’s managing director said. “The scheme also involves the restoration of these tanks,” he said.

Rs1 billion has been allocated for the project and once it’s completed, the water tanks will resume supplying clean water, the MD added.