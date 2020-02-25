Residents suffer as sewage floods streets in Karachi’s Abyssinia Lines

People continue to suffer as sewage flooded the streets of Abyssinia Lines in Karachi.

“This filthy water has been inundating the roads for more than a week now,” a resident of the area said. “It has become impossible to walk from here and even our shops and business have closed down,” he said.

People of the area complained that the district commissioner of the area is never present at his office. “We have gone to his office multiple times but never found him there,” he added.

The dirty water has not only halted activity in the area but also poses several health threats to residents living in Abyssinia Lines and neighbouring areas.