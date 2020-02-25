Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Residents suffer as sewage floods streets in Karachi’s Abyssinia Lines

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Residents suffer as sewage floods streets in Karachi’s Abyssinia Lines

Online Photo

People continue to suffer as sewage flooded the streets of Abyssinia Lines in Karachi.

“This filthy water has been inundating the roads for more than a week now,” a resident of the area said. “It has become impossible to walk from here and even our shops and business have closed down,” he said.

People of the area complained that the district commissioner of the area is never present at his office. “We have gone to his office multiple times but never found him there,” he added.

The dirty water has not only halted activity in the area but also poses several health threats to residents living in Abyssinia Lines and neighbouring areas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi sewerage
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Abyssinia Lines, sewerage water, shops, residents, neighbours
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.