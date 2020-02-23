Ready to deal with possible coronavirus outbreak: PM’s assistant

Pakistan is ready to deal with a possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Dr Zafar Mirza, the special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on health, said Sunday.

Pakistan has closed its border with Iran after the coronavirus killed eight people in the neighbouring country. The virus has claimed 2,345 lives in China.

According to Radio Pakistan, Dr Mirza said that the government has established screening points at border crossings and all people allowed to enter Pakistan will have to be screened.

PM Khan’s special assistant was briefed by the authorities in Islamabad on the steps the health department has taken to deal with a possible outbreak of the virus.

Dr Mirza said that all passengers are being screened at the Lahore, Quetta and Karachi airports.