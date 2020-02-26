Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Rawalpindi man arrested for murdering father-in-law, says police

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his father-in-law in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

“Abdul Majeed had gone to his father-in-law’s house to take his wife back home,” said Gujar Khan SHO Mian Imran Abbas. “But his father-in-law only agreed on the condition that Majeed quit drinking alcohol,” he said.

Majeed got angry at this and opened fire at him. “We have arrested the suspect and have confiscated the murder weapon from him as well,” SHO Abbas added.

Majeed has been remanded into police custody where he admitted to his crime.

“I had previously had disagreements with him and when I went there that day my father-in-law’s nephews misbehaved with me,” Majeed said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

