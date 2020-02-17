Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Eight killed, over 20 injured in Quetta blast: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

At least eight people were killed and over 20 others injured in a blast near Quetta’s Iqbal Road on Monday, health and police officials said.

Rescue volunteers and a large contingent of law enforcement personnel immediately reached the site. They shifted bodies and wounded persons to hospital.

Eight bodies and 21 wounded persons were brought to the Civil Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed. Two policemen were also among the deceased.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the wake of the blast, according to police officials. The site was cordoned off and circumstantial evidence was being collected.

However, the nature of the blast had yet to be ascertained, they added.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as received.

