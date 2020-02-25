Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Qatar invites FM Qureshi to Taliban-US agreement signing ceremony: FO

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Qatar invites FM Qureshi to Taliban-US agreement signing ceremony: FO

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (2R) greets Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar (left) upon his arrival with delegation at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on October 3, 2019. File photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri has invited Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the agreement signing ceremony between the US and Afghan Taliban on February 29, 2020.

According to the foreign office, the ambassador handed over a special invitation to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi from Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

“Qatar looked forward to receive Foreign Minister Qureshi at the signing ceremony,” the foreign office quoted the Qatari ambassador as saying.

According to the foreign office, the foreign minister told the Qatari ambassador that he hopes that the agreement between Taliban and the US will pave the way for “intra-Afghan negotiation”.

The minister said that the role of the international community will be crucial to restore sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

On February 21, the US officials and Taliban had announced that they will sign a historic agreement in Doha on February 29 that would pave the way to end America’s longest war in Afghanistan.

The US has been in talks with the Taliban for more than a year to secure a deal in which it would pull out thousands of troops in return for Taliban security guarantees and a promise to hold peace talks with the government in Kabul.

FaceBook WhatsApp
qatar Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Qatar, Taliban, Agreement, Doha, Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.