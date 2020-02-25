Qatar invites FM Qureshi to Taliban-US agreement signing ceremony: FO

Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri has invited Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the agreement signing ceremony between the US and Afghan Taliban on February 29, 2020.

According to the foreign office, the ambassador handed over a special invitation to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi from Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

“Qatar looked forward to receive Foreign Minister Qureshi at the signing ceremony,” the foreign office quoted the Qatari ambassador as saying.

According to the foreign office, the foreign minister told the Qatari ambassador that he hopes that the agreement between Taliban and the US will pave the way for “intra-Afghan negotiation”.

The minister said that the role of the international community will be crucial to restore sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

On February 21, the US officials and Taliban had announced that they will sign a historic agreement in Doha on February 29 that would pave the way to end America’s longest war in Afghanistan.

The US has been in talks with the Taliban for more than a year to secure a deal in which it would pull out thousands of troops in return for Taliban security guarantees and a promise to hold peace talks with the government in Kabul.