The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority has imposed a ban on liver transplants at Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The ban was imposed after three patients died during treatment at the hospital last month.

The patients have been identified as Riaz Hussain, Naseem Bibi and Umar Farooq.

The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority has also formed a fact finding committee to investigate the deaths. The six-member committee will be headed by Professor Naila Zafar.