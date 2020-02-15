PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen granted bail in all cases against him

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen has been granted bail in all the cases against him.

He received bail on Saturday in the three remaining cases against him in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. He was granted bail in the other cases on February 8.

Pashteen was arrested on January 27 in Peshawar. He was charged with sedition and making anti-Pakistan remarks and six cases were registered against him in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

His lawyer, Asad Aziz, told SAMAA Digital that he was granted bail but his release orders haven’t been issued yet. There is an issue with the surety bond for one case and that is likely to be resolved when the courts reopen on Monday, he said. It is expected that Pashteen will remain in custody till then.