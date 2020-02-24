Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
PTI lawmaker seeks action against TV hosts for “insulting” PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Khalid Butt/ Facebook

A lawmaker from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted an application against two television hosts for “insulting” Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime cell.

Murtaza Chaudhry and Mustafa Chaudhry host a political satire show on Neo TV.

Shaukat Ali, the PTI MNA, claimed in his application that Khalid Butt (Murtaza) shared a video clip on January 29 at 9:32pm in which the anchor attempted to show that the prime minister is an addict injecting drugs into his body and asking the host to do it too.

Ali said that the clip was based on a “lie” and “accusation”. It aimed to insulting the prime minister, he said.

The PTI lawmaker has submitted the show’s script with his application and sought legal action against the show’s hosts and production team.

The episode from January 29 was based on PM Khan’s speech in Karachi on January 27.

In his speech, PM Khan had said that a nurse at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, who administered him an injection after he fell from stage before the 2013 elections, looked like a “hoor” (angel).

The prime minister said he was in deep pain due to his injuries, but the injection by the Shaukat Khanum Hospital nurse made the pain go away.

Mustafa, who imitates political personalities in the show, told SAMAA Digital that neither has or anyone from his team been contacted by the FIA. “We came to know about it through social media,” the artist said.

When asked if he has faced pressure from political groups or personalities over his work in the past, Mustafa said they did face issues, but didn’t find any political party behind them.

“This is the first time it is happening,” the artist said, referring to the PTI lawmaker’s application against him and his team members. “In this democratic government, we are facing more pressure.”

