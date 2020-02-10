PTI is still the richest party of Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is still the richest political party of Pakistan for the second time in a row with estimated assets of up to Rs225.3 million, says the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP revealed the asset details of 82 political parties of Pakistan on Monday. The commission has registrations of 125 parties.

Imran Khan, the party’s chairperson and the prime minister of Pakistan, said that the PTI had not obtained any funds from banned groups.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians declared a bank balance of Rs160 million, of which funds worth Rs13.5 million were received through donations.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stated that its expenses were more than the income generated.

The party incurred an expense of Rs200 million as compared to Rs15.5 million in income during the 2018-19.