Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTI is still the richest party of Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PTI is still the richest party of Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is still the richest political party of Pakistan for the second time in a row with estimated assets of up to Rs225.3 million, says the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP revealed the asset details of 82 political parties of Pakistan on Monday. The commission has registrations of 125 parties.

Imran Khan, the party’s chairperson and the prime minister of Pakistan, said that the PTI had not obtained any funds from banned groups.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians declared a bank balance of Rs160 million, of which funds worth Rs13.5 million were received through donations.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stated that its expenses were more than the income generated.

The party incurred an expense of Rs200 million as compared to Rs15.5 million in income during the 2018-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.